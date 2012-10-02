FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends near flat; Spain worries weigh
October 2, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends near flat; Spain worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended nearly flat after a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,445.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,120.04.

