US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after storm-shortened week
November 2, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after storm-shortened week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 139.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to end unofficially at 13,093.16. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index tumbled 13.39 points, or 0.94 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,414.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 37.93 points, or 1.26 percent, to close unofficially at 2,982.13.

