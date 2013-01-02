FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies to kick off 2013 after 'cliff' deal
#Market News
January 2, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies to kick off 2013 after 'cliff' deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in over a year on Wednesday, sparked by relief over a last-minute deal in Washington to avert the “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to derail economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 308.41 points, or 2.35 percent, to end unofficially at 13,412.71. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index jumped 36.23 points, or 2.54 percent, to 1,462.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 92.75 points, or 3.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,112.26.

