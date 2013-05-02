FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up, led by technology
May 2, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up, led by technology

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to improving labor market conditions a day before the closely watched monthly payroll report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.71 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,831.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 14.85 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,597.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.49 points, or 1.26 percent, at 3,340.62.

