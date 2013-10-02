FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on second day of shutdown
October 2, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on second day of shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday on the second day of a partial U.S. government shutdown shortly before congressional leaders and President Barack Obama were scheduled to meet to discuss the budget impasse and raising the U.S. debt limit.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.71 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,129.99. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.35 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,693.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,815.02.

