US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at highest level since early May
August 3, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at highest level since early May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and hope European authorities would act to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 217.36 points, or 1.69 percent, at 13,096.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, at 1,390.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 58.13 points, or 2.00 percent, at 2,967.90.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.3 percent.

