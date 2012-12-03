FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as U.S. data disappoints
December 3, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as U.S. data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks struggled to extend the previous week’s gains, dropping on Monday as disappointing U.S. factory numbers curbed optimism over China’s economic growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.98 points, or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 12,965.60. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,409.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.04 points, or 0.27 percent, to close unofficially at 3,002.20.

