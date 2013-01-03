US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends down on Fed concern

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed growing concern about the risks of the Fed’s stimulative monetary policy, giving investors reason to pull back after a strong two-day run.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 21.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,391.20, according to the latest figures. The S&P 500 dipped 3.09 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,459.33. The Nasdaq Composite fell 11.70 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,100.57.