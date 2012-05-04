US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends worst week of 2012 on weak job growth

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world’s top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 168.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to end unofficially at 13,038.27. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 22.47 points, or 1.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 67.96 points, or 2.25 percent, to close unofficially at 2,956.34.

For the week, the Dow unofficially slid 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq lost 3.7 percent.

The S&P 500 marked its worst weekly decline since December. For the Nasdaq, this was the worst week since November.