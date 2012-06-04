FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat with eyes on Europe, but Nasdaq up
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat with eyes on Europe, but Nasdaq up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed flat on Monday as worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 12,101.46. The S&P 500 Index edged up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close unofficially at 2,760.01.

Gains of 3 percent in the shares of both Amazon and Starbucks helped the Nasdaq outperform the other top U.S. equity indexes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.