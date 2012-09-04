FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends near flat, but Apple supports
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends near flat, but Apple supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed flat on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on strength in Apple Inc.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,075.06.

