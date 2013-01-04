FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data helps lift S&P 500 to 5-yr high
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data helps lift S&P 500 to 5-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in five years on Friday after data showed employers kept the pace of hiring steady in December and the services sector expanded at a brisk rate.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.85 points or 0.33 percent, to 13,435.21, according to the latest figures. The S&P 500 gained 7.1 points or 0.49 percent, to 1,466.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.09 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,101.66.

For the week, the S&P added 4.6 percent, the Dow rose 3.8 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 4.8 percent, to post their largest weekly percentage gains in more than a year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.