US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in late-day bounce
March 4, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in late-day bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China’s housing market

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,127.82. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 7.00 points, or 0.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,525.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was advanced 12.29 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 3,182.03.

