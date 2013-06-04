FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes down, but off session lows
#Market News
June 4, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes down, but off session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors took profits amid speculation the Federal Reserve may reduce its economic stimulus.

While equities did end the day lower, they were well off their lows of the session. At one point, major indexes dropped more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.56 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,176.47. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 9.15 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,631.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.11 points, or 0.58 percent, at 3,445.26.

