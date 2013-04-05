US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for week as jobs data disappoints

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.01 points or 0.28 percent, to 14,565.1, the S&P 500 lost 6.71 points or 0.43 percent, to 1,553.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.12 points or 0.66 percent, to 3,203.86.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent, the S&P lost 1 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 percent.