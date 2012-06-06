FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St jumps in major reversal
June 6, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St jumps in major reversal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P staging a major reversal above its 200-day moving average, as talk of a rescue of Spain’s troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 285.86 points, or 2.36 percent, at 12,413.81. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 29.54 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,844.72.

