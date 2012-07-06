FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower on jobs report
July 6, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower on jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point that would make more stimulus from the Federal Reserve imminent.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.43 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,772.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 12.89 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,354.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.79 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.

