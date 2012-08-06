FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at 3-month high for second day
August 6, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at 3-month high for second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second session in a row on Monday, extending last week’s rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.78 points, or 0.17 percent, to close unofficially at 13,118.95. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,394.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.01 points, or 0.74 percent, to end unofficially at 2,989.91.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
