US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; election results eyed
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; election results eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as voters go to the polls to choose the next U.S. president and as investors looked forward to a resolution of the drawn-out race for the White House.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 133.24 points, or 1.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,245.68. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 11.10 points, or 0.78 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,428.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.27 points, or 0.41 percent, to close unofficially at 3,011.93.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
