December 6, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Apple shares rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday a day ahead of the key monthly jobs report, with a rebound in Apple’s shares helping to boost the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.55 points, or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially at 13,074.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.57 points, or 0.52 percent, to close unofficially at 2,989.27.

