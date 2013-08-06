FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Fed anxiety
August 6, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Fed anxiety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 93.31 points or 0.60 percent, to end unofficially at 15,518.82. The S&P 500 declined 9.77 points or 0.57 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,697.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 27.18 points or 0.74 percent, to close unofficially at 3,665.77.

