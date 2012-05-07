FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends flat despite euro-zone worries
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends flat despite euro-zone worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Investors brushed off Europe’s election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end almost unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone’s ability to tackle its debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.59 points, or 0.23 percent, to end unofficially at 13,008.53. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to close unofficially at 2,957.76.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.