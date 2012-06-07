FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mixed on Bernanke's comments
June 7, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mixed on Bernanke's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday as optimism about China’s interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments, which dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to end unofficially at 12,460.96. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close unofficially at 2,831.02.

