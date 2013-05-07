FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends its record run after German data
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends its record run after German data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The Dow finished above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 closed at a record high for a fourth straight day, extending the market’s rally as investors continued to move into equities after upbeat German economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 87.31 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 15,056.20. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 8.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to close unofficially at 1,625.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.66 points, or 0.11 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,396.63.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.