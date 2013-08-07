FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for a third day on Fed uncertainty
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 8:08 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for a third day on Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost ground for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start to wind down its stimulus, which has been a driving force behind the rally in equities this year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.07 points, or 0.31 percent, to end unofficially at 15,470.67. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.45 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,690.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 3,654.01.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
