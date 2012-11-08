FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as U.S. fiscal worry weighs
November 8, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as U.S. fiscal worry weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the market could be in line for more weakness as worries about Washington’s ability to find a timely solution to the “fiscal cliff” dominate investor thinking in coming weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.41 points, or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 12,811.32. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 17.02 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,377.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent, to close unofficially at 2,895.58.

Just before the close, stocks accelerated their decline and the S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent.

