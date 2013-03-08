US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high again after jobs data

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.58 points, or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 14,397.07. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 6.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 3,244.37.

For the week, the Dow was up 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 was up 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq was up 2.4 percent.