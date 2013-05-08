FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies with Dow, S&P at records again
May 8, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pushed further into record territory on Wednesday, driving the S&P 500 to an all-time high close for a fifth day, helped by strength in financials and technology.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to end unofficially at 15,105.12. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,632.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 16.64 points, or 0.49 percent, to close unofficially at 3,413.27.

