US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, S&P nears all-time high

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, heading into the start of earnings season, building on gains sparked by last week’s robust employment report and pushing the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high set in May.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.47 points, or 0.59 percent, to end unofficially at 15,225.31. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 8.60 points, or 0.53 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,640.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to close unofficially at 3,484.83.