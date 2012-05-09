FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 5th day in six
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 5th day in six

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the fifth day in six as investors kept Europe’s recent turmoil in focus, but news that Greece will get its latest bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 96.88 points, or 0.75 percent, to end unofficially at 12,835.21. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 9.14 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.56 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 2,934.71.

