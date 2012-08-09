FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher for fifth day
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher for fifth day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 extended its winning streak for a fifth day on Thursday, again notching only slight gains as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 13,165.19. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched up just 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close unofficially at 3,018.64.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.