US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Tech leads Wall St lower as earnings season starts
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Tech leads Wall St lower as earnings season starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.20 points, or 0.81 percent, to end unofficially at 13,473.45. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 14.40 points, or 0.99 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,441.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 47.33 points, or 1.52 percent, to close unofficially at 3,065.02.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.