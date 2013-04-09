FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high as cyclicals gain
April 9, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high as cyclicals gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high on a rally in cyclical shares and as the first impressions of the earnings season were positive.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 59.98 points, or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 14,673.46, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index advanced 5.54 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,568.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.61 points, or 0.48 percent, to close unofficially at 3,237.86.

