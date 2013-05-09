US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower to snap 5-day run

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, breaking a five-day string of record closing highs for the S&P 500 as the market’s recent momentum faltered and Apple shares weighed.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 22.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 15,082.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 6.02 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,626.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.10 points, or 0.12 percent, to close unofficially at 3,409.17.