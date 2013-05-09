FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower to snap 5-day run
May 9, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower to snap 5-day run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, breaking a five-day string of record closing highs for the S&P 500 as the market’s recent momentum faltered and Apple shares weighed.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 22.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 15,082.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 6.02 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,626.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.10 points, or 0.12 percent, to close unofficially at 3,409.17.

