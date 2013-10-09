US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end slightly higher

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress said they saw signs of hope for a break in the fiscal impasse in the ninth day of government shutdown.

The Nasdaq, however, closed lower, pressured by declines in Netflix Inc and Fastenal Co.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.65 points or 0.18 percent, to 14,803.18, the S&P 500 gained 0.97 point or 0.06 percent, to 1,656.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.057 points or 0.46 percent, to 3,677.776.