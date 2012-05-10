US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end higher; Cisco weighs on tech

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a slim gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 2,933.64.