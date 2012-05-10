FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end higher; Cisco weighs on tech
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end higher; Cisco weighs on tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a slim gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 2,933.64.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.