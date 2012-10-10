FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down for 4th day, Chevron drags
October 10, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down for 4th day, Chevron drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 128.56 points, or 0.95 percent, to end unofficially at 13,344.97. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 8.91 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,432.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 13.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 3,051.78.

