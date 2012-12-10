FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly on tech, McDonald's
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly on tech, McDonald's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as technology shares bounced back after recent weakness and McDonald’s posted strong monthly sales.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.75 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 13,169.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,418.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.92 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 2,986.96.

