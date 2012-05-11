FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends modestly lower; banks drop
May 11, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends modestly lower; banks drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan Chase said it lost billions on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.44 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,820.60 for the day. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 4.60 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,353.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,933.82.

