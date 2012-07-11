FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow and Nasdaq end lower after Fed minutes
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow and Nasdaq end lower after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 48.59 points, or 0.38 percent, to end unofficially at 12,604.53. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched down just 0.02 of a point to finish unofficially at 1,341.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 14.35 points, or 0.49 percent, to close unofficially at 2,887.98.

