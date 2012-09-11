FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow ends at highest in nearly 5 years
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow ends at highest in nearly 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session ahead of key decisions in Germany and the United States that could give markets a further boost.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.31 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,323.60. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.50 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,433.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.50 point, or 0.02 percent, at 3,104.53.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.