US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes flat but higher on week
January 11, 2013 / 9:05 PM

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes flat but higher on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of next week’s busy corporate earnings calendar.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.51 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,488.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.04 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,472.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,125.64.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, the S&P added 0.4 percent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.8 percent.

