US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on upbeat data
April 11, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on upbeat data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time highs as positive data on the labor market and an encouraging retail outlook assuaged recent concerns about economic growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.90 points, or 0.42 percent, to end unofficially at 14,865.14. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 5.64 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.90 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 3,300.16.

