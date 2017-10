NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday after Japan’s central bank disappointed equity markets by holding steady its monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 116.26 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,122.33. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 16.62 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,626.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.82 points, or 1.06 percent, at 3,436.95.