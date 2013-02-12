FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 up before State of Union address
February 12, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 up before State of Union address

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of all-time highs as investors looked ahead to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.77 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,019.01. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.43 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,519.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.51 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,186.49.

