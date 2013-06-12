REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops in wild day on central bank concerns

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday, ending a volatile day with the Dow down more than 100 points in a selloff driven by concerns about central banks winding down their stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 126.79 points, or 0.84 percent, to end unofficially at 14,995.23. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 13.61 points, or 0.84 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,612.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 36.52 points, or 1.06 percent, to close unofficially at 3,400.43.