FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up, posts strong weekly gains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up, posts strong weekly gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday on strong earnings from major banks, but gains were capped by losses at Boeing, which fell after one of its Dreamliner planes caught fire in London.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.38 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,462.30. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 5.03 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,680.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.78 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,600.08.

For the week, the Dow rose 2.1 percent, the S&P rose 2.9 percent and the Nasdaq added 3.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.