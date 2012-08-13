FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends lower, breaks 6-day rally
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends lower, breaks 6-day rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower o n M onday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally for the S&P 500 and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.52 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,169.43. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.76 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,404.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,020.52.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
