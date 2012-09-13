FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 closes at highest since Dec 2007
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 closes at highest since Dec 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since December 2007 on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to bolster the economy encouraged investors to dive back into the market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 206.51 points, or 1.55 percent, at 13,539.86. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 23.43 points, or 1.63 percent, at 1,459.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.51 points, or 1.33 percent, at 3,155.83.

