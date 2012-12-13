FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' woes
December 13, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday, retreating as worries intensified that Washington’s “fiscal cliff” negotiations were dragging on with little progress.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.73 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 13,170.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 9.03 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,419.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.65 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 2,992.16.

